The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol are searching for Joseph McNamara, 59, in relation to a hit and run in the Hamilton area. The crash happened on Golf Course Road in Hamilton at approximately 1 p.m. on July 7th, 2019. McNamara was last seen in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road and was believed to be on foot. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a grey and green baseball cap. Anyone with knowledge of McNamara's location is asked to contact the RCSO at 406-363-3033.
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and M.H.P. Looking for Hit and Run Suspect
