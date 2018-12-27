The Christmas season is wrapping up, but holiday break-ins are still a concern for people across the nation. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has some advice for homeowners on what not to do this time of year.
Don't post pictures of your gifts on social media. Deputies describe this as a wish list for criminals who might be interested in making your gifts their own.
Authorities say not to leave gift boxes by the curb in front of your home. They advise breaking down holiday boxes and taking them to a local recycling center instead.
Finally, don't let everyone know when you're going out of town. Ask a friend or neighbor to check on your home while you're gone, so you can enter the new year on a good note.