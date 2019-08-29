HELENA - Helena Sand and Gravel is about to start phase 3 of the front street project.
The 3rd phase will be completed over the next 3 months. The project includes new storm drains with manholes, curb and gutter, sidewalks, landscaping, and asphalt paving.
During the construction process, Neill Avenue will be closed from Fuller Avenue to Last Chance Gulch. Fuller Avenue will remain open other then the week of September 30th when it will only open to local traffic. Although this project has taken some time it is something that has been needed.
Project manager Solomon Redfern said "storm system that is in here some of it was put in the late early 1900s and some of it was upgraded again in the mid 1900s along with the water line these systems have lived past their age."
Although the streets are closed, local businesses on those streets are still open, which include Bad Betty's Barbeque and Gulch Distillers.
Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7a.m to 7p.m.