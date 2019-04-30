Missoula -- One man is arrested, and one is taken to the hospital after a "stabbing incident" near EastGate Plaza.
The incident happened around 7:00 PM Tuesday night, near the EastGate Plaza on Broadway Street.
Missoula Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance between two men. The men were said to be fighting, after they stabbed car tires in the parking lot.
Authorities apprehended both men, and one taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other man, 25-year old Carlos Quintana Close, was arrested on two counts of criminal mischief. Close had a prior warrant out for his arrest.
Alcohol was a factor in this incident according to Missoula Police.
An investigation is currently underway, and this is a developing story.