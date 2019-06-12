MISSOULA- Northwestern Energy as well as Missoula County Public Schools, and the City of Missoula presented the Missoula City Council with a project that could change Montana’s energy, on top of benefiting our youth.
Northwestern Energy donated $1 million dollars to fund the Missoula Solar Projects on four campuses throughout Missoula, Willard, Big Sky, Hellgate, and Sentinel High School. These projects will integrate solar power into our school systems, and give students an opportunity to gain education on renewable energy.
Having first started this project in Bozeman in 2016, city council members say that this is hands down a project they stand behind.
"This is planting seeds and it will pay itself back in spades in the long run so that's the beauty and value of this. Having had two kids out of high school, and one still in high school, it is a very different conversation that they bring home in terms of conservation and environmentalism, and I’m in my 50's, we just weren’t doing this 30 years ago,” said city council woman, Gwen Jones.
With Willard starting construction on June 10th, the other three locations will be starting construction throughout the summer, with the goal being to have all projects completed by the start of the 2019 school year.