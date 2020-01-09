More than 300 "no war with Iran" protests happened across the country on Thursday. Two of those protests happened in Montana, one in Missoula and another in Bozeman.
More than 50 people from around Missoula gathered outside of Senator Steve Daines' Missoula office to protest for "no war with Iran."
Despite President Trump saying on Wednesday it appears Iran is backing down, protesters said they're still concerned about tensions with Iran and the thousands of U.S. troops being sent overseas.
Protesters said they wanted to stand in solidarity with the thousands of other protesters across U.S. cities to make their voices heard to elected officials.
The protest was organized by Missoula County democrats and Missoula Rises, a progressive, grassroots organization.
We reached out to Senator Daines' office for comment on Wednesday. A spokesperson from his office sent this statement.
"This is a great example of how extreme the Democrats have become - they are mourning the loss of a terrorist who killed at least 600 Americans."
When ABC FOX Montana specifically asked for a response to the protests, the did not comment further.