10 years after the explosion in Bozeman, emotions still felt

BOZEMAN- 10 years ago today the morning started like any other normal day in Bozeman.

People were warming up their cars, getting coffee, going for their morning runs and opening up their businesses on Main Street.

When in a flash the innocence of the morning was gone.

An explosion rocked the City of Bozeman, tearing a hole in downtown and taking the life of a woman who loved her community from her friends and family.

That woman's name was Tara Bowman.

Her memory and the events of that day not forgotten.

When the call came in John Alston was on scene within 90 seconds of the first call.

Citing that over dispatch you could hear, we are inundated with 911 calls….. Send as many AMR units as possible and explosion.

Alston who just recently celebrated 31 years as an EMT and works for the City Water Department was expecting to find injured people everywhere.

But just wasn't the case, Alston says we were about 20 minutes away from the explosion being far more devastating as the city was still waking up.

“I can tell you that there’s not a week that goes by that I don’t think about it and there’s just a whole lot of different kind of emotions,” said Alston, “One of sadness that we lost a resident another of pride that the City of Bozeman performed incredibly well and that was one of the proudest moments of my 31 career with the City of Bozeman.”

Battalion Chief Graver Johnson got the call and made his way over to Main Street, he said that initially, it was uncertain what happened. The fire department would put the fire out for it to shortly again start back up.

“The thing that I’ll never forget is that we lost a life that day,” said Graver, “ but the fire side of it was really kind of surreal when we showed up because we really didn’t know what we had.”

Eventually, they figured out it was caused by a gas leak when that was figured out they begin the search for who was inside.

It became a process of elimination, identifying cars outside, making phone calls to the owners starting with 10 names, going down to five and eventually only one.

Tara Bowman.

Bowman was starting her workday just like she had so many days prior not knowing her life would be over in an instant.

But with Bowman gone the city who loved her made the decision not to forget her.

Her family worked with the Bozeman Help Center to create a legacy for the woman who shined with a bright smile.

Her obituary reading- “She will forever be remembered for her brave capacity to love, her willingness to be accountable for her actions, her true inner and outer beauty, her laugh, and her amazing smile.”

Bowman referred many people to their resources at the Help Center.

Jenn McMillan from the Bozeman Help Center says that though Bowman was taken far too early and her memory will always be helping others.

In both life and death.