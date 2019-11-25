Woman recovering after shooting in the Billings area

Billings- A shooting has sent one woman to the hospital following an attempted robbery on Billings South Side.

According to the Billings Police Department, the attempted robbery took place at the Gas-N-Go at 800 Jackson Street.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since been transported to a local hospital.

The Billings Police Department says a man attempted to rob the business and fired off one round, striking the woman. Police say there is no threat to public safety this morning and do have leads on a possible suspect.

Reporting courtesy of Melanie Willardson.