SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeks Pizza, originators of the PNW's most iconic pizza and operators of over 17 locations in the greater Seattle area, today announced an ongoing sponsorship of professional freeskier, wakeboarder and mountain biker Tyler Ceccanti, of Lake Tapps. The partnership with Ceccanti represents Zeeks' first foray into athlete sponsorship.

"Zeeks is a lifestyle company that embodies Northwest values and its way of life including a love of outdoor adventure. Zeeks' roots are in the Seattle ski and snowboard community," says Zeeks' co-founder Tom Vial. "Tyler is like our spirit animal. He is a Northwest native and he is maximizing everything the PNW offers from an outdoor lifestyle perspective, and also working his tail off to make it all happen. That level of stoke and get-after-it-ness defines our brand's roots and we relate to him in every way."

Zeeks' relationship with Ceccanti kicks off with an official Warren Miller Entertainment (WME)-sanctioned party on Friday, November 22, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Belltown location (419 Denny Way). The party is a pre-celebration of WME's showing of its 2019 film Timeless at nearby McCaw Hall at 7:30 p.m. Ceccanti is one of the film's feature athletes and will be on site, along with a handful of the film's other stars, to meet and party with moviegoers.

"This party is going to rock Belltown," said Ceccanti. "Afterwards, I'm looking forward to working with Zeeks on bigger things from a sponsorship perspective. Prior to meeting the founders, Tom and Doug, and learning more about Zeeks' mission and how the company got started, I had no idea Zeeks and I shared a such a similar stoke, which is basically life in the Northwest."

In addition to the giving fans access to their skiing and snowboarding heroes, the pre-funk at Zeeks will also feature cool giveaways and a chance to ride the Timeless Shotzski, which will be in constant use at the bar. Entrance is limited to those with tickets to the show, plus any available overflow traffic.

About Zeeks Pizza

Founded at the base of Queen Anne hill in 1993 by Tom Vial and Doug McClure, Zeeks is rooted in friendship, community and a passion for the outdoors, plus a deep affinity for craftsmanship. Zeeks will never try to be anything it is not: no looking-up to New York pizza, no fascination with Neapolitan; and no playing little brother to Chicago style. We focus on the big, fresh flavors of the Northwest and push the creative boundaries of pizza while maintaining a healthy respect for the classics. Find one of our 17 Seattle locations, or schedule a delivery online only by visiting www.zeekspizza.com, or by simply downloading Zeeks' mobile app.

