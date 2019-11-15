SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeks Pizza, originators of the PNW's most iconic pizza and operators of over 17 locations in the greater Seattle area, today announced its cold and dark seasonal cocktail menu, which offers some surprises for Western Washington imbibers, such as: house drinks poured with local, craft spirits from the likes of Oola, Skiprock, JP Trodden and more; plus a new seasonal selection of boozy floats, beer cocktails and Zeeks' signature boilermakers.

"As with our food we use as few and the highest quality ingredients as possible to achieve peak deliciousness," says Zeeks' Director of R&D and Business Development Tommy Brooks. "For example, our house margarita features only three ingredients - premium reposado tequila from Arette, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. That's it, and it qualifies as one of the best margaritas in town, especially when paired with a pizza that has some kick like our Dragon or Buffalo Soldier."

The seasonal cocktail menu includes, but is not limited to the following highlights:

1. House Cocktails

Harvest Old Fashioned: Oola Waitsburg bourbon, Skip Rock spiced apple and Nocino walnut liqueurs, brandied cherry

Oola Waitsburg bourbon, spiced apple and Nocino walnut liqueurs, brandied cherry The Dark Knight: Michter's rye whiskey, Nocino walnut liqueur, La Pivon Rojo vermouth

2. Boilermakers (10 oz. beer and a shot)

Michter's Rye Whiskey + Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA (Zeeks' exclusive house beer)

Bozal Tepeztate Mezcal + Urban Family Zeek & Destroy IIPA (a collaboration beer between Urban Family Brewing and Zeeks)

3. Boozy Floats

Mukilteo Float: Full Tilt vanilla ice cream, Diamond Knot draft root beer and JP Trodden small batch bourbon

Full Tilt vanilla ice cream, draft root beer and JP Trodden small batch bourbon Skagit Harvest: Full Tilt vanilla ice cream, Skip Rock raspberry liqueur, fresh strawberry and fresh mint

4. Beer Cocktails

Kickin' Rye: James Oliver rye whiskey, Pelican German Pilsner, Timber City ginger beer and fresh mint

rye whiskey, Pelican German Pilsner, Timber City ginger beer and fresh mint Tropic Thunder: Oola gin, Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA, fresh orange and lemon juice

This seasonal cocktail menu, in concert with a rotating beer and cider menu, is designed to highlight Zeeks' craft mentality, but also to showcase the family-owned distilleries, breweries and cider producers whose products are featured. The menu is in effect as of today at all Zeeks' pizza pub locations and runs through February.

About Zeeks Pizza

Founded at the base of Queen Anne hill in 1993 by Tom Vial and Doug McClure, Zeeks is rooted in friendship, community and a passion for the outdoors, plus a deep affinity for craftsmanship. Zeeks will never try to be anything it is not: no looking-up to New York pizza, no fascination with Neapolitan; and no playing little brother to Chicago style. We focus on the big, fresh flavors of the Northwest and push the creative boundaries of pizza while maintaining a healthy respect for the classics. Find one of our 17 Seattle locations, or schedule a delivery online only by visiting www.zeekspizza.com, or by simply downloading Zeeks' mobile app.

