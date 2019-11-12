SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Veterinary Medical Association (WSVMA) held the Pacific Northwest Veterinary Conference in Tacoma, Wash., Sept. 27 – Sept. 29. Veterinarians, veterinary staff, and citizens were honored at WSVMA's award ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 27.

Dr. Christine Wilford, veterinarian at Island Cats Veterinary Hospital in Mercer Island, Wash., received the 2019 Veterinarian of the Year Award. The award is presented in recognition of an outstanding career in veterinary medicine and contributions made to their practice, stakeholders, and other service directly benefiting their community. Dr. Wilford is a consummate, caring, and dedicated professional who created the national model to address the free-roaming cat reproduction and resulting kitten mortality through her founding of the Feral Cat Spay/Neuter Project, based in Lynnwood, Wash. She also served the Western Washington veterinary community through service in the Puget Sound Veterinary Medical Association as president and chair of their long-time, high-quality continuing education program.

Dr. Bryan K. Slinker, interim Provost of Washington State University (WSU) and former Dean of WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine, received the 2019 Distinguished Achievement award. The award was presented to recognize Dr. Slinker's dedication and outstanding contributions to the veterinary profession and Washington veterinarians through multiple accomplishments, including the work of the Paul G. Allen School to eliminate rabies by 2030, growing the College through new departments and capital projects, enhancing training for veterinary students by developing partnerships with humane societies, and establishing a One Health partnership with Univ. of Washington to provide side-by-side healthcare for people with pets who are experiencing homelessness.

The Clinical Simulation Center Team at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine was awarded the 2019 Faculty Member of the Year Award. The Center is led by Dr. Julie Cary and team members Dr. Robert Keegan and Lethea Russell, LVT. The Clinical Simulation Center includes experiential, simulation training in clinical communication, basic surgical skills, anesthesia and critical care activities, and ultrasound and endoscopy diagnostic skills.

Jess Hanson, licensed veterinary technician at Olympia Veterinary Specialists – The Cancer Center, received the 2019 Distinguished Veterinary Staff Award. Mr. Hanson is recognized for his outstanding animal handling skills, exceptional technical skills, compassionate and educational interactions with animal families and staff, and his unparalleled high level of staff leadership.

Veterinarians, technicians and staff from the organization Feral Cats Spay/Neuter Project (FCS/NP), Lynnwood, Wash., were presented the 2019 WSVMA Humane Animal Welfare Award in recognition of their exemplary service to the organization and the community. FCS/NP was the first free standing clinic that is dedicated to providing free spay/neuter surgery for free-roaming cats in a safe, high quality, humane environment.

Jay Jones, long-tenured professional at Hill's Pet Nutrition in Kent, Wash., received the 2019 Allied Industry Partner Award in recognition of his quiet, yet dedicated and faithful service to Washington veterinarians and their patients.

