"Treehouse makes the holidays bright for thousands of children and youth in foster care statewide, and we're just excited to be a small part of the magic," said Brook Thompson, a representative with The Global Service, a student led community service group at Walla Walla University.



More than 5,000 youth throughout the state will open a meaningful gift thanks to Treehouse's Holiday Magic program. The money raised also funds a variety of other programs and important childhood activities—such as music lessons, sports and summer camps. The kids explore new interests and discover lifelong passions as they work to eventually launch successfully into adulthood. Treehouse now supports youth in care from birth to well into their 20s.

"Hosting a donation drive is a simple way to make a difference. Treehouse provides comprehensive assistance to make your drive a success and get the community into the holiday spirit," said Erika Lanier, Community Engagement Officer at Treehouse.

All organizations and individuals are invited to get involved. Visit www.treehouseforkids.org/holiday to sign up or www.treehouseforkids.org and click "Donate" to give directly.

The suggested drive goal is $500 and can be adjusted to fit any size group. Treehouse's toolkit makes it easy with everything needed:

A unique online donation page.

Instructions, tips and tricks, and helpful information.

Various ways to share about Treehouse and the drive.

A poster and a wish list.

Donation gift tags.

Contact Erika at 206.267.5109 or drives@treehouseforkids.org for more information.



About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 8,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org.