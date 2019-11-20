WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This annual conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC explores the latest research, innovations and tactics for countering the Israel lobby's damaging policies in the U.S. and around the globe.

This conference has grown to become one of the largest educational events in Washington, attracting nearly 1,000 participants, including activists, students, educators, alternative news media, nonprofits, the international community and the private sector. It also provides an excellent opportunity for face-to-face networking.

2020 Themes:

How Americans are effectively working to overcome Israel lobby demands to violate international law, undermine freedom of speech, reward Israeli militarism and denigrate peaceful Palestinian aspirations. How voters this election year can both support and field politicians, and keep them from succumbing to the lobby's coordinated campaign contributions and constant pressure for fealty. Exploring important grassroots legislative and legal battles won by peace and justice allies in 2019-2020, how they did it, and how you can, too. The key differences between Jewish establishment Zionism and Christian Zionism, and common misunderstandings. How to implement "non- Israel -centric" regional strategies to eliminate the crippling human and financial costs of unending wars.

Conference attendees receive a box lunch and invitation to a special networking reception.

For the first time ever, we are opening up our traditional "speakers dinner" as a public fund-raising gala! Join keynoters, speakers and a surprising lineup of entertainers for a delicious, educational and uplifting gathering the evening before the conference, on May 28! All gala proceeds go toward covering conference expenses!

For more information, speaker updates and student tickets, visit the conference website at https://IsraelLobbyCon.org

IsraelLobbyCon is solely sponsored by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep).