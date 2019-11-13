SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invictus Foundation™, a national nonprofit organization providing individual and family behavioral health counseling services with licensed behavioral health practitioners across the U.S to uniformed service members, veterans and their families, takes great pride in announcing the addition of Mr. Jack Gutman, D-Day hero, as the newest member of its Advisory Board.

"For a very long time I have been searching for a member of the Greatest Generation who took part in the Normandy invasion and the nightmare that has become known as 'Bloody Omaha'; Omaha Beach. When I saw Jack's interview on a nationally televised news broadcast, I knew I had found that individual." Click on the link to see Jack's interview; http://bit.ly/33TJhUi_InvictusFdn

"In order to heal other veterans so they don't feel so alone in their suffering I wrote a book about my experience," Mr. Gutman states. "In my book One Veteran's Journey to Heal the Wounds of War, I reveal my own nightmarish experience as an eighteen-year-old Navy corpsman on Omaha Beach during the Normandy invasion. My book is a genuine reflection of the scope and duration of my struggle with Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD). In it I describe my life-long panic attacks, night terrors, depression, and addictions, the latter which I used to 'distract' myself from going mad." Click on this link to review the book and its reviews; http://bit.ly/2N6SQZd_InvictusFdn

"Jack was a kid sent to do a man's job, and he did that heart wrenching job with valor, dignity, sometimes humor, kindness and grace. He is a living embodiment of why we should always and forever be grateful to those who sacrificed so much to keep us free," Mr. Whalen states.

"Specifically important to me was that Jack has become a powerful voice added to the chorus of warriors past and present encouraging active duty military personnel and veterans to seek help. By doing so they provide themselves and their families the opportunity to be taught the life skills necessary to practice resiliency in managing the aftermath of what was done and seen by them in the crucible of war."

"I was pleased when Peter asked me to become a member of the Invictus Foundation's Advisory Board. He and I are committed to a lifetime collaboration around the Invictus Foundation's vision and mission of improving access and service levels for behavioral health services to uniformed services personnel, veterans and their families as well as the physical recovery and fitness aspects of their 'new normal,'" states Mr. Gutman.

About the Invictus Foundation

Invictus Foundation™ is a national nonprofit organization providing individual and family behavioral health counseling services regardless of their ability to pay to active duty military service members, veterans and their families. Invictus Foundation partners with behavioral health providers across the U.S. to provide improved access and increased behavioral health services to uniformed personnel, veterans and their families.

www.invictusfoundation.org

Media Contact:

Peter J Whalen

229076@email4pr.com

425-228-0419