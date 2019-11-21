SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Storage Growth Trust II, Inc. ("SSGT II"), a private real estate investment trust sponsored by an indirect subsidiary of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc., announced today its acquisition of a 660-unit self storage facility in Mill Creek, a suburb of Seattle, Washington.

"This highly visible facility is located near the intersection of Bothell-Everett Highway and 164th Street, adjacent to extensive retail services and restaurants," said Wayne Johnson, chief investment officer. "We also have the opportunity to significantly expand the facility on the adjacent parcel and look forward to this being a valuable addition to our expanding portfolio."

Located at 16618 Bothell Everett Highway, the facility is situated on 7.5 acres of land and comprises approximately 65,400 net rentable square feet of self storage units and six RV spaces. Completed in 2003, the property amenities include heated drive-up units, individual door alarms, and electronic keypad access.

This location offers convenient storage for a broad range of customers in the communities of Mill Creek, Martha Lake, Kennard Corner, Lynnwood, Paine Field-Lake Stickney, and Alderwood Manor. With excellent customer accessibility, this location is positioned south of the Mill Creek retail shops and immediately across from the Laurels at Mill Creek apartment complex.

