SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Where can hospitals and medical groups find the Wellness Leaders they need to address the modern Physician Burnout Epidemic? With up to 50% of doctors suffering from burnout on any given practice day (1) and the National Academy of Medicine recently mandating organization-wide burnout prevention efforts (2) - this need for effective Wellness Champions is even more acute.

TheHappyMD.com, the original online source for physician burnout coaching, built the "Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat" based on experience training over 35,000 doctors to recognize and prevent burnout. The retreat is a complete Physician Wellness Champion "Boot Camp" designed to prevent physician burnout system wide. Launched in 2017, five previous retreat classes have graduated 167 Wellness Champions for organizations on four continents.

Poor quality, excess medical errors, higher malpractice risk and turnover are all consequences of burnout (3). Innovative healthcare organizations realize the value of a new Wellness Leadership capacity in the form of an effective Physician Wellness Champion.

TheHappyMD.com announces the 2020 lineup and open registration for the "Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat". This three-day wellness leadership intensive is hosted by CEO Dike Drummond MD in May and September of 2020 at the Edgewater Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

2020 Spring Dates May 14 – 17. 2020 Fall Dates September 24 – 27.

Both at the Edgewater Hotel in Seattle, Washington

Over 3 ½ days, this intimate group of only 40 physician leaders will learn and practice:

- How to recognize, prevent and treat burnout in yourself, your direct reports and teams

- Proven tools to get home sooner, lower stress and build life balance

- Communication skills to transform physician resistance and build team trust and engagement

- Tools to run much better meetings, delegate effectively, give quality feedback to direct reports

- Techniques to navigate bureaucracy and manage your boss

- The four-part Quadruple Aim Blueprint Strategy for proactive, organization-wide burnout prevention

The retreat also offers:

- 13 hours of Continuing Medical Education

- A comprehensive 12-week follow up support system to ensure immediate leadership effectiveness on the participant's return home. Graduates receive weekly coaching calls, a weekly newsletter and exclusive access to a private online support forum for a full three months after the retreat.

About Dike Drummond MD and TheHappyMD.com

Since 2010, TheHappyMD.com [www.thehappymd.com] is the original online source of coaching, training and consulting to prevent physician burnout. CEO, Dike Drummond MD [www.thehappymd.com/about-the-happy-md] is a Family Physician and executive coach with over 2500 hours of one-on-one physician coaching experience. He is the author of "Stop Physician Burnout" with over 40,000 copies in print. Dr. Drummond has trained over 35,000 physicians to recognize and prevent burnout on behalf of 163 major healthcare organizations on four continents to date.

