MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank is pleased to announce that the bank has continued to expand its commercial lending presence in the Puget Sound region with the hiring of Melanie Miller and Marty Markey. Melanie and Marty joined the Bank as Commercial Lending Relationship Managers in October.

"With the continued growth in the number of commercial banking customers who are entrusting 1st Security Bank with their full banking relationships, it was critical that the Bank add two Relationship Managers with the talent and the dedication to client service that Melanie and Marty embody," said Chief Lending Officer Dennis O'Leary.

Melanie Miller brings 21 years of banking expertise to 1st Security Bank. She specializes in manufacturers, wholesalers, contractors and technology businesses. With her diverse banking background, Melanie is thrilled to share the Bank's vision "to build a truly great place to work and bank." Melanie is a graduate of Eastern Washington University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Finance and Management. She is also a 2008 graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School, a banking-focused graduate school held at the University of Washington.

Marty Markey began her career in the financial industry in 2006 as a regional sales manager at a community bank in Tacoma. In 2013 she joined the commercial banking team at Sterling Bank, later Umpqua. She brings years of banking, lending, sales, relationship growth and management experience to 1st Security Bank. Marty holds a BS/BA in Business Administration with a concentration in global finance. She is an active volunteer in her community, a certified yoga instructor and author of the upcoming book "Approved," due on the shelves in early 2020.

"Because my business style is relational, not transactional, I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at 1st Security Bank which emphasizes strong relationships with clients, employees, and the community," Marty says. "I truly enjoy the hard work it takes to maintain strong and profitable business relationships."

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 21 branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

Media Contact:

Donna Jacobson

VP, Director of Marketing

donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com

425-697-8086

www.fsbwa.com

Related Images

melanie-miller-and-marty-markey.jpg

Melanie Miller and Marty Markey, new Commercial Lending Relationship Managers at 1st Security Bank