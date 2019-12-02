SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareBuilder 401k, a leading provider of low-cost digital retirement plans, is helping small businesses jump-start their New Year's resolutions with free set-up on new 401(k) plans purchased by December 20.

From Dec. 2 – 20, 2019, companies with more than one employee can save up to $995 in set-up costs by starting an employee-based 401(k) plan. Self-employed business owners can also start a new solo 401(k) plan without paying the standard set-up of $150 during the same period.

"As business owners close their 2019 books and seek new ways to boost business in 2020, starting a 401(k) can be a great way to fuel success both professionally and personally," said Stuart Robertson, head of ShareBuilder 401k. "Offering a 401(k) can help mitigate your personal and business tax burden each year, build future savings for you and your employees, and attract and retain top talent."

To help business owners better understand the tax benefits of starting a 401(k) plan, ShareBuilder 401k has issued "Top Tax Reasons to Start a 401(k)" to help reveal, for example, how solo 401(k)s offer the self-employed the ability to contribute up to $56,000 pre-tax in 2019. As both the employer and employee, the owner can make up to $19,000 in contributions as employee, and another 20 to 25 percent of earnings based on their business type (up to the 2019 limit). As long as the plan is installed by the IRS' December 31st deadline, the owner has until their tax deadline (April 15, 2020 for most) to make employer contributions.

