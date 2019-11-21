SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury cruise line, is marking another key milestone in the construction of its new expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, with the completion of ice model testing for the ship's PC-6 rated hull.

The testing, completed at a large indoor testing basin at Aker Arctic in Finland, provides a proven and effective means of ensuring Seabourn Venture's hull design will perform as intended in the ice conditions it may encounter. A ship rated to PC-6 Polar Class standards is capable of summer & autumn operation in ice conditions in Antarctica, the Arctic, and other exotic destinations around the world.

"We know that Seabourn Venture will deliver on the expedition experiences we're creating after seeing this series of tests completed," said Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations for Seabourn. "Our team is fully committed to taking luxury expedition travelers to some of the world's most sought after locations and Seabourn Venture is certainly going to be up to the task with its purpose-built design."

Visualizing the way ice might behave in relation to the hull is a critical part of the design and build process for ships that will routinely operate in areas of the world where ice is common. During the ice testing series, a scale model mock-up of the ship's hull is connected to a test carriage where maneuvering and operational tests can be conducted while Seabourn and Carnival Corporation team members look on through a series of viewing windows.

The keel laying for Seabourn Venture will take place in December. The ship is scheduled to launch in June 2021, with a second yet-to-be-named sister ship slated to launch in May 2022. The ships are being designed from conception for the ultimate in expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury and personalized service by leading travel experts and seasoned professionals with great depth of experience in expedition, hospitality, and ultra-luxury cruising.

Both ships will be designed and built for diverse environments and will include an array of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships' global deployment and capabilities. They will include many features that have made Seabourn ships so successful. A new and exciting offering will be two custom-built submarines carried onboard, providing guests with an unforgettable view of the world beneath the ocean's surface on optional excursions. Seabourn Venture will carry 24 Zodiacs onboard, giving her the flexibility to take all guests on a Zodiac tour at once, should conditions present a small window of opportunity. Each ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites, providing the best in accommodation no matter where the ships travel.

For this latest project with Seabourn, renowned hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany has developed the design vision for public areas and all categories of luxurious guest suites, as well as a bespoke furniture collection. Renderings of a selection of these spaces can be found in the link here.

Both expedition vessels will feature an onboard crew that will include outstanding and well-traveled expedition teams comprised of highly regarded wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. During each sailing, team members regularly interact with guests, providing keen insight to deliver a rich holistic travel experience. These fascinating, accomplished experts are also part of the Seabourn Conversations program, providing in-depth insights into the history, ecology and culture of the places they visit. Their valuable insights are offered both in formal presentations on a variety of topics and in more casual conversations over meals, on deck during scenic cruising or at leisure.

More details and full-color renderings of the ship and its interior spaces will be released in the months ahead.

Seabourn continues to represent the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO World Heritage, aiding its mission of safeguarding and promoting the world's unique cultural and natural heritage recognized for its outstanding universal value.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, mountain and ebikes, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program** Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

