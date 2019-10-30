SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) recently announced the winners of its annual Best Practice Awards.

"The PRGN Best Practices Awards reflect the wide range and diversity of talents that are represented by our global partners," said PRGN President, Aaron Blank. "With 50 agencies around the globe, the awards represent the high quality of work our agencies do for their clients."

Top winners were The Fearey Group (Seattle) and Landis Communications, Inc. (San Francisco) with six awards each.

In this year's competition, there were 20 categories and 53 awards distributed consisting of 20 Gold, 17 Silver and 16 Bronze.

Gold awards were earned by:

Industrie-Contact (IC) ( Germany ) for Events-External and Agency

) for Events-External and Agency Landis Communications, Inc. ( San Francisco ) for Agency Collaboration and Community Relations

) for Agency Collaboration and Community Relations Bianchi Public Relations ( Michigan ) for Agency Collaboration

) for Agency Collaboration HWB Communications ( South Africa ) for B2B Communications

) for B2B Communications Perspective Strategies ( Malaysia ) for Blogger/Vlogger Outreach

) for Blogger/Vlogger Outreach Xenophon Strategies, Inc. ( Washington D.C. ) for Communication to Millennials

) for Communication to Millennials Media Profile ( Toronto ) for Consumer Communications – Products and Product Launches

) for Consumer Communications – Products and Product Launches Three Box Strategic Communications ( Dallas ) for Consumer Communications – Services and Financial Communications, Transactions & Investor Relations

) for Consumer Communications – Services and Financial Communications, Transactions & Investor Relations Free Communication ( Romania ) for Content Marketing & SEO and Employer Branding & Internal Communication

) for Content Marketing & SEO and Employer Branding & Internal Communication Cros ( Russia ) for Crisis Management

) for Crisis Management LC Williams & Associates ( Chicago ) for Integrated Campaigns and Social Media Communications

) for Integrated Campaigns and Social Media Communications Currie Communcations ( Australia ) for Public Affairs & Lobbying

) for Public Affairs & Lobbying OneMulti ( Poland ) for Service Launches and Social Campaign/Corporate Social Responsibility

Other winning firms that earned silver or bronze recognition included Buchanan Public Relations LLC (Pennsylvania); Goodwill Communications (Hungary); Reed Public Relations (Tennessee); We Agency (France); RumboCierto Comunicaciones (Chile); accelent Communications (Austria); Integrate Communications (Japan); Cabinet Prive de Conseils s.a. (Switzerland); and The Conroy Martinez Group (Florida).

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide. Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN's local agency network can visit www.prgn.com for more information.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information or email its membership chair, David Wills, Media Profile at david.wills@mediaprofile.com.

About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of $90 million (US), PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks. PRGN harnesses the resources of 50 independent public relations firms and more than 1,000 communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com or on twitter at @PRGN.