SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced a new partnership with Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data and analytics, to integrate proprietary company and financial data of private businesses in North America with more than $1 million in actual or estimated annual sales. With this upcoming release, PitchBook will provide comprehensive financial coverage of more than 2 million companies globally. The financial data will include actionable datapoints such as, a company's net sales, gross profit, net profit, total assets and total liabilities. Access to this detailed financial data empowers PitchBook clients to readily discover hard-to-find, investable opportunities and identify relevant service providers and lenders. To further enhance Dun & Bradstreet's company data, PitchBook will be applying its rigorous research process to improve the depth of the data. PitchBook clients will be able to access this data in December 2019.

"PitchBook is always looking for ways to improve our client experience. By partnering with Dun & Bradstreet, we will enhance our award-winning database with even more companies for clients to easily find investable targets before multiple bid auctions drive up prices," said Peter Escher, Senior Director of Research at PitchBook. "This partnership is yet another example of PitchBook's continued focus on creating the premier deal sourcing platform for the private marketplace."

The growth and expansion of the PE industry has resulted from both new and existing managers attracting larger amounts of capital, according to a recent PitchBook report titled, Private Markets: A Decade of Growth. Between 2009 and 2018, over $2.6 trillion flowed into PE funds globally, resulting in a record number of private companies now institutionally backed. By year-end 2018, the number of PE-backed companies in the US stood at a high of 9,470 companies. What's more, there were 3,682 active PE managers as of year-end 2018, a 28% increase over the last decade and has trended further upward in 2019. The increase in the number of PE firms has led to fierce competition and more 'investment thesis' overlap, which has ultimately reduced opportunities to generate outsized returns.

These market drivers have made proprietary deal sourcing imperative, as evidenced by the increase in the number of business development roles at PE firms. For years, Dun & Bradstreet has been a trusted credit rating agency that has amassed one of the largest databases of self-reported private company financials. The partnership between PitchBook and Dun & Bradstreet will create the industry's most comprehensive private capital market database and empower PitchBook clients to discover private companies well-positioned for financial sponsorship, acquisition, servicing or lending – regardless of institutional backing.

