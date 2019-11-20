SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, has launched PitchBook Emerging Spaces and Market Maps, two new discovery tools designed to help users identify niche and nascent technology and conduct market segmentation. On PitchBook desktop, the Emerging Spaces tool allows users to view investment activity, top investors, trending companies and other key performance metrics in more than 70 emerging spaces. Initially, spaces include LIDAR, quantum computing, cellular agriculture, finOps and more. In addition, PitchBook's Market Maps enable clients to create and customize segmented maps, enhancing their understanding of a specific sector's market landscape. Together, the new tools promote active discovery within the PitchBook platform for venture investors and corporate development teams. Using the tools, clients can unearth promising investment opportunities, streamline deal sourcing workflows, monitor and refine strategies and conduct smarter due diligence.

"With our new discovery features, users can leverage PitchBook to learn about investment trends in untapped markets." said Jenna Bono, Lead Product Manager at PitchBook. "Our goal is to inspire our users to spark new ideas, elevate their strategy and stay one step ahead of their competitors. These tools will allow our clients to monitor and understand markets in new and innovative ways, significantly improving their ability to source and execute on investment opportunities."

The increase in capital availability, combined with growing competition has reduced opportunities for VC investors and corporate development teams seeking new investment spaces. To gain a competitive edge, these groups are relying more heavily on data and technology to inform investment strategies. According to a survey conducted by PitchBook in 2018, 86% of global VC investors rely on data to inform venture investment decisions and there's growing demand to adopt AI/ML technology to source investment opportunities in the future. PitchBook Discovery tools help users leverage investment data at scale, making it easier than ever to track constantly evolving emerging investment areas.

Powered by data science, PitchBook Emerging Spaces and Market Maps leverage PitchBook's proprietary datasets and news collection software to inform the sectors and companies surfaced using the tools. PitchBook Emerging Spaces incorporates data visualization to illustrate important growth metrics, including deals, capital invested, median deal size, median post-money valuations, average company age and average time between deals. The tool also highlights noteworthy changes and underlying details, enabling users to effectively monitor trends and opportunities. To delve deeper into emerging or well-established sectors, PitchBook's Market Maps allow users to segment a market's company landscape and more accurately define the sector. When running an advanced search, machine learning models programmatically create segments within search results based on company similarities. Investors can customize each map with flexible options that make it easy to supplement their expertise with PitchBook data and classifications.

