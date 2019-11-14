SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company and leading personalized vitamin subscription program, announced today the launch of its nutrition academic scholarship program, which offers two $1,000 academic scholarships to those studying to become a registered dietitian or nutritionist.

Persona values the importance of educating and training those who empower people to achieve their own health goals. To show their appreciation for the 'future' of nutrition, Persona will recognize those students who are dedicating their education and future careers to nutrition and the well-being of others.

"While Persona is dedicated to supporting the individual wellness needs and goals of our subscribers, we are also committed to ensuring registered dietitian and nutritionist hopefuls have the resources they need to be successful," said Tamara Bernadot, co-founder and Chief Nutrition Officer (CNO), Persona. "As a company, along with our Medical Advisory Board and team of nutritionists, we feel it is our responsibility to help the next generation of nutrition professionals receive the best education and training possible so they can go on to make an impact in the health and wellness of others."

To be considered for the scholarship, which has been verified by Scholarship America, applicants will need to submit an essay no longer than 500 words describing why they are passionate about nutrition, and how they will use their education to inspire others to live a healthier, more nutritious life. In addition to the essay, applicants must meet each of the following qualifications:

Be a United States citizen

citizen Have a GPA of 3.0 or above

Be actively enrolled in an accredited academic institution within the United States and studying nutrition and/or dietetics

and studying nutrition and/or dietetics Not be an employee or immediate family member of Persona or any of its affiliates

Provide a recent transcript that shows grade point average and enrollment in a relevant nutrition program

Call for applications is open now through December 6 at 3:00 PM p.m. CST. Award recipients will be selected and notified by mid-January 2020, and scholarships will be distributed in January 2020. To learn more, or to apply for the Nutritionist or Registered Dietitian scholarship, please visit https://www.personanutrition.com/scholarship/.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research and physician experience, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.mypersona.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.