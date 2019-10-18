SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PASS is pleased to announce that Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) will join the PASS community as its latest Platinum Global Alliance Partner.

This new collaboration between AWS and PASS will provide PASS members with opportunities to connect directly with AWS and get access to training and educational resources, including whitepapers, webinars, product news, and more.

As one of the most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud services providers, AWS will share its industry experience in computer, storage, and data technologies with the PASS community, while learning about the unique challenges that face our diverse membership.

PASS President Grant Fritchey shared that he was looking forward to an increased level of collaboration with AWS:

"PASS and AWS have a long history of cooperation and this new collaboration fast tracks access to the amazing AWS content and educational resources that our community has been asking for. We're excited to welcome AWS as a Global Alliance Partner and look forward to growing our relationship with AWS."

The team at AWS looks forward to contributing to the world-class content and support PASS has to offer data professionals:

"AWS is excited to strengthen its relationship with the PASS community through the Global Alliance Partner program. Connecting with the 300,000 PASS data professionals is very valuable as we continue to focus on creating great database experiences for customers. We look forward to actively collaborating with PASS members and sharing ideas and best practices that can help builders develop better data-driven applications," said Shawn Bice, Vice President of Databases, Amazon Web Services, Inc.



PASS Global Alliance Program Partners are a vital part of the community, supporting our many training and networking opportunities, including free learning events.

For more information on the PASS Global Alliance Program, contact craig.ellis@pass.org.

Media Contact:

Terence O'Shea

Phone: 604.899.6009 ext 1613

Email: terence.oshea@pass.org

