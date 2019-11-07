SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today announced it ranked fourth on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. Outreach ranked first of all companies in the Pacific Northwest.

While this marks Outreach's first time on the list, the company has experienced consistent revenue growth - doubling its revenue every year since 2014. The company also earned a $1.1B valuation when closing its latest $114 million funding round in April 2019. Customers also continue to flock to the platform - Outreach now supports more than 3,500 customers, from startups to large enterprises.

"It's humbling to see how far Outreach has come in such a short time - in just five years we went from an idea to a billion-dollar company supporting more than 40 companies that are also worth more than a billion dollars," said Outreach CEO Manny Medina. "We couldn't have made this list without the support of our customers and the tireless work of our employees. We will continue to push the evolution of sales engagement through technology such as artificial intelligence so customer-facing reps can focus on creating a stellar customer experience."

"As technology trends towards 'everything as a service, it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners' list again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

This accolade adds to a growing list of awards for Outreach in 2019. The company was also named to the Forbes Cloud 100 - the only sales engagement platform recognized as one of the world's best private cloud companies. Outreach was also awarded LinkedIn's Top Startups, Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Washington, and as the number one large employer in Seattle Business Magazine's Best Companies to Work.

