LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Pal, a lifestyle cannabis brand, announced today that its popular flower products are now available in Washington State.

Old Pal's 1/8ths and 1/4 oz pre-ground flower packs will be the first products sold in the state. In a search for a distribution partner in the Washington market, Artizen appeared as the distinct choice. Artizen's successful retailer relationships, as well as statewide distribution and support organization, makes it one of the top performing cannabis companies in the state. Old Pal products will initially be available at 5 stores and with an aggressive expansion plan throughout WA and the PNW in the coming months.

"We are known throughout the state for our award-winning products, innovative designs, and zen minded philosophies," said Jessica James, COO of Artizen. "We are grateful to be working with the like-minded company Old Pal, and know it will enhance our customer experience and strengthen our commitment to the pursuit of happiness."

Old Pal launched in June of 2018 with the promise of providing classic shareable cannabis to the masses. Since then, the brand has become a household name with an inclusive identity rooted in the simple, enjoyable act of sharing a joint. The lifestyle surrounding it has grown to include some of the most talked about art, music, design and fashion events along with growing statewide recognition through billboard campaigns, advertising and marketing.

"We're excited to partner with a top operator like Artizen that shares the same values of Old Pal," said Rusty Wilkerson, CEO of Old Pal. "This is a great opportunity to work with an outstanding team in the space to expand Old Pal's strong lifestyle brand into the Washington cannabis market."

Having passed adult-use laws in 2014, the Washington market is well-established. Old Pal is aiming to appeal to consumers looking for good quality, affordable flower that pays homage to growers. Currently, Old Pal is the top-performing cannabis flower brand in the state of Nevada, according to Headset, and the company expects to replicate that success in Washington.

"Washington state is known for its majestic beauty and its population that enjoys activities like hiking and skiing," said Charlie Canngialosi, COO of Old Pal. "We're excited to move into a market where our brand will resonate with consumers who seek an active and social lifestyle."

About Old Pal

Accessible, affordable, and abundant, Old Pal's vision is simple: It's just weed, man. Neighbor grown and meant to be shared, our cannabis is all natural and sun-kissed. Available in three simple varieties: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid—this is weed for the people. Old Pal is an ode to simpler times, when weed was just weed and joints were passed around to old pals and new ones. When neighbors knew each other by name and community meant something. So grab a bag of Old Pal and pass it around. It's time we took care of each other. Visit: https://oldpal.com

Contact:

Renee Cotsis

renee@mattio.com