BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, LLC, the leader in self-service coin counting, today announced the installation of Coinstar® kiosks at 32 Northwest Bank offices in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Northwest Bank selected Coinstar to replace existing coin-counting equipment and "do it yourself" model for Coinstar's industry-leading, turnkey solution.

"We're very pleased to have Coinstar as our only coin-counting solution for our offices that offer this service," said Melody Schott, senior vice president, support services at Northwest Bank. "Taking care of our customers is our number one priority, and to offer Coinstar's hassle-free coin counting service means we're making life easier for them. We appreciate Coinstar's end-to-end management of coin counting that allows us to streamline our delivery of this service making the process better for our team."

Coinstar Provides Multiple Benefits to Branches

Kiosks are serviced and maintained by Coinstar; no service contracts or capital investment

Coin is picked-up and handled by Coinstar; bank employees don't have to count, bag or handle heavy coin bins

Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and reporting

Labor savings are realized, and employees are freed up to serve customers

Coinstar is easy to use, highly accurate and a trusted consumer coin-counting brand

"Northwest Bank prides itself in offering personalized service to its customers for more than 100 years, and we're proud that they've selected Coinstar as their coin-counting solution," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Coinstar kiosks are now installed at Northwest Bank branches in three states. The kiosks operated by Coinstar are easy to use and allow customers to conveniently process their coins and receive cash on the spot at the branch. Consumers can find Northwest Bank locations by visiting https://www.northwest.bank/locations.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 21,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Northwest Bank

Northwest Bank operates 172 full-service offices and ten free-standing drive through locations. Founded in 1896, Northwest offers a complete line of personal and business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest and is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market as NWBI. More information about Northwest can be found online at www.northwest.bank.