Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS, LOWER CLARK FORK REGION, FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS, KOOTENAI/CABINET REGION AND MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&