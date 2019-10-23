REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that fiscal year 2020 first-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website.

The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2020-Q1/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.

