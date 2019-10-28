Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW AND WIND. LIGHT SNOW WILL FALL FROM 7 AM THROUGH 1 PM WITH 1 INCH OF ACCUMULATION. BY THEN, PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES WILL HAVE RISEN ABOVE FREEZING. AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL ARRIVE BETWEEN 1:30 AND 3 PM CAUSING A 30 MINUTE PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOWFALL, DROPPING TEMPERATURES INTO THE 20S AND GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS TO 40 MPH. SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE WITH GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS THROUGH 6 PM AND TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO FALL INTO THE UPPER SINGLE DIGITS BY TUESDAY MORNING.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 10 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&