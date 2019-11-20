BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local coffee roaster Mercurys Madness Inc. dba Mercurys Coffee Co. announced the appointment of Richard Sariraksa as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 2019. Sariraksa comes to Mercurys Madness from KGF Holdings and brings over twenty years of financial and operational experience to the company. He has established himself as a leading business leader in the greater Seattle area, and Mercurys is pleased to have him on board.

Richard Sariraksa holds a B.A. in Accounting from Seattle University as well as an MBA in Financial Management from City University in Seattle. In the past, he has served as Chief Financial Officer for several companies in the Seattle area; most recently as Director of Operations and CFO for KGF Holdings, a holding company involved in a variety of food and beverage-related businesses. He hopes to bring that experience to the table during his time with Mercurys.

When asked why he chose Mercurys, Sariraksa had this to say, "When the opportunity came up, I did a bit of research and learned that Mercurys is a fast-growing local company. I desire to work for a stable local company where I can add value for years to come. At my initial interview, I immediately felt a personal connection with the team and the rest is history." Mercurys couldn't be more excited to add an executive of Mr. Sariraksa's caliber to the company.

Mercurys Madness owner Morgan Harris had this to say about this latest addition to the team, "We couldn't be more thrilled to have Richard on board, and I think I speak for the entire company when I say we look forward to his contributions in the months and years to come." Sariraksa will report directly to Morgan Harris.

Mercurys Madness is a local company founded in 1998. Since then, they have expanded to 8 locations and relocated their headquarters to Bellevue, WA. They have been voted number one in the "Best of Western Washington" six times in a row beginning in 2012. Everyone in the Mercurys family looks forward to carrying on and promoting a successful, local legacy for years to come.

