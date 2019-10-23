SEATTLE and BILBAO, Spain, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanban University, (kanban.university), the global leader in the Kanban Method, today announced updates to the Kanban credential for coaches, consultants and trainers. The new certifications are being driven by increasing demand by enterprise organizations looking to continually improve and consistently deliver results. The Kanban Method provides a set of proven practices and approaches that scale from individuals to the enterprise.

"Our aim with our updated certification program is to ensure that our credentials reflect the rigorous standards coaches, trainers and consultants must undergo in order to confidently transform teams and organizations," said Todd Little, Chairman of Kanban University. "With the increased adoption of the Kanban Maturity Model, we are seeing a greater need for competent coaches and consultants that have a strong background in the Kanban Method and can partner with organizations to improve business outcomes," said Little.

Kanban University will now offer the following credentials:

Team Kanban Practitioner (TKP) – The completion of a one day course designed to introduce the principles of Kanban for a team to get started.

Kanban Management Professional (KMP) – The completion of two classes, both of which are two days designed to enable individuals to design a Kanban System and to evolve and scale it beyond the team.

Kanban Coaching Professional (KCP) – The completion of two courses for a total of five days covering the Kanban Maturity Model and Kanban Coaching Practices. In addition, the individual must have completed the KMP. This credential demonstrates individuals understand the Kanban Maturity Model playbook to help evolve an organization to higher levels of maturity.

Accredited Kanban Consultant (AKC): The completion of a five-day masterclass in addition to meeting all the requirements of a KCP. Applicants must complete a case study and must pass a peer review. Those granted the AKC are accredited by Kanban University to possess a foundational understanding of the Kanban Method to be able to resort to first principles to evolve solutions.

Accredited Kanban Trainer (AKT): Applicants must take a five-day Train the Trainer class and must demonstrate their ability to train the materials. AKTs are accredited by Kanban University as being able to train the Kanban University curriculum.

"Kanban University is dedicated to improving the performance of modern twenty-first century businesses, and the effectiveness of managers in professional services and knowledge worker organizations," said Little. "By clarifying our professional credential program and aligning it to the Kanban Maturity Model, we continue to deliver training that allows organizations to be more profitable and productive," said Little.

About Kanban University Kanban University (kanban.university) is a global leader in the Kanban Method. The Kanban Method provides the proven practices and approaches to address the constant challenges inherent in managing knowledge work. The Kanban Method enables IT, financial services, insurance and global organizations to be more collaborative, unified and productive in the face of growing competitive pressures and organizational chaos. Kanban University uniquely blends expertise, platforms, communities, conferences and world-class coaching and training to enable enterprise Kanban development.