SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent tech event, TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, Waccal spoke to investors and startups to get their thoughts on Investor Relations (IR). What they learned was, startups want to participate in regular and consistent IR if their investors want them to, and investors want their portfolio companies to participate in quality IR and are willing to pay for it if the startups want to participate. Both want and legally need Investor Relations, so why the "if"?

Investors don't want to feel like they are bugging their portfolio companies for information, and startups don't know if the investors want the information or if they even care for it.

The truth is that, investors have their own investors called Limited Partners whom they need to report out to about their investment's performance. Because they don't receive the information consistently throughout the year, there is a big push at the end of the year to gather this information and format it in a way that is consumable. Portfolio companies want to report out, provide constant data, and ask for feedback. Because they don't, investors find out about an issue after its too late and they are spending way too much time and putting more data than possible to consume in their once in a while investor communication.

This is a headache for each party and the reason that Waccal exists. Waccal spent years working with investors to organize and format the data in a way that they can easily use. The data on the platform is dynamic, so that startup founders no longer need an accounting and finance degrees. Waccal prompts them for new data now and then, through algorithms in the background, it automatically shows the results that they and their investors can use. "Startups are disrupting the way the world functions, they need disruptive tools to help them get there," says Ash Mohammed, Waccal's CEO.

