BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Bellevue , the official destination marketing and management organization for Bellevue, Washington, introduced a bold new identity that depicts the allure of aspiration through creativity, art and style.

The redevelopment of Bellevue's destination brand complements the historic growth the city has been experiencing in recent years and highlights the new attractions, hotels, restaurants and unique retailers now calling the area home. The anticipated opening of East Link light rail line will also introduce Bellevue to massive numbers of new visitors traveling to the Puget Sound in 2023.

As part of the city's strategic road map, the rebranding project aims to increase the visitor economy to a $2 billion industry by the end of 2020. "Bellevue has seen substantial and exciting changes in recent years," said Brad Jones, executive director of Visit Bellevue. "We are a hub of global innovation, offering visitors elevated experiences that put you on the edge of creative, style, culturally inspired cuisine and some of the best outdoor adventure in the region."

With a unique location at the foot of the Cascade Mountain range, Bellevue is well-positioned in a changing tourism market that places extreme value on wellness, self-care, and access to the outdoors. Visitors from across the globe seek to be inspired by the best retail shopping venues in the region, while enjoying hiking, skiing, kayaking, and award-winning wineries, just outside the urban core.

About Visit Bellevue

Visit Bellevue is the City of Bellevue, Washington's official destination marketing and management organization (DMMO), stimulating economic growth and development by enhancing the visitor economy as the Pacific Northwest's premier meeting and leisure destination. The City of Bellevue offers visitors the excitement of world-changing ideas, the restorative power of the outdoors, and the sensory exploration of fashion, art and culturally inspired cuisine. For more information, go to visitbellevuewa.com.

