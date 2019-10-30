SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcion Private Wealth (Parcion), an independent wealth management firm serving high-net-worth business owners and entrepreneurs, launched this week. Parcion is led by partners Terry Cook, CFP®, CIMA®, and Kyle Caouette CFA®, CFP®, two financial advisors who previously led UBS's The Cascade Group. The team is also comprised of 11 additional advisors and support staff. Parcion is based in Bellevue, WA.

The firm focuses on financial planning and holistic wealth management for first-generation wealth creators and their families. Providing a family office approach, the team specializes in preparing business owners for highly specialized events, including liquidity, strategizing for generational wealth transfers, and community giving, as well as continuing their work with clients who have previously gone through life-changing liquidity events.

"Our concentration at Parcion is to diligently preserve and manage the wealth of the hardworking business owners and entrepreneurs that we serve, allowing them to stay focused on driving purpose for themselves, their family, and their broader community," said Terry Cook. "As we embark on this journey of becoming business owners ourselves, we more intimately understand the challenges that affect our clients, who themselves appreciate how hard work and determination can lead to success. As a result, we are well-positioned to provide them with wealth management solutions that will preserve their legacies and enable them to lead their best lives."

The Parcion team has years of experience in assisting business owners who are considering selling their companies, advocating for their clients' best interests throughout the sale of the business, from cash flow optimization and tax mitigation, to estate planning and succession, and beyond. The firm offers entrepreneurs and business owners a single touchpoint for both their financial and non-financial lives, by streamlining and simplifying advice and solutions across its offerings, including investment management, wealth enhancement, wealth transfer, wealth protection, charitable giving, and lifestyle and family support services.

In order to launch as business owners, the Parcion team engaged Fidelity Family Office Services, a division of Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions®, to act as the primary custodian for their clients' assets.

"Parcion understands the unique needs of first-generation wealth creators, enabling them to provide business owners and entrepreneurs with highly specialized services that are tailored to their financial situations," said David Canter, head of the RIA segment for Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions. "Kyle and Terry bring a deep client-focused mindset to their relationships, helping clients navigate through the complexities of business ownership and financial planning to support the legacies they build for their families and communities. We are excited to work with the Parcion team and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for the firm and their clients."

As longtime residents of the Seattle-metro area, the Parcion team is also deeply committed to supporting the broader community. The team currently supports and is an active participant in the following charitable, academic, and professional organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound, IFM, the Seattle Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, Seattle Children's Hospital, Hopelink, the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon, Seattle Humane, University of Washington's Alumni Mentorship Program, and CFA Society of Seattle.

Terry has been recognized by Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors – number one in the state of Washington, Forbes America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors, Forbes America's Top 100 Wealth Advisors, Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, and Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors. Kyle has been recognized by Forbes America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors – number one in the state of Washington, Forbes America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors and UBS's Top 35 under 35.

About Parcion Private Wealth

For more information about Parcion Private Wealth, please visit www.parcionpw.com

Fidelity Investments and Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions (together "Fidelity") is an independent company, unaffiliated with Parcion Private Wealth. There is no form of legal partnership agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Parcion Private Wealth and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. 904660.1.0

Parcion Private Wealth, LLC ("Parcion") is a registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in the State of Washington. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information about Parcion, including our registration status, fees, and services is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.