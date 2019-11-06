PLANO, Texas, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA Chief Security Officer Andy Purdy will speak at Secure World Seattle 2019 on supply chain risk. Held at the Meydenbauer Center in Seattle, WA from Nov. 13-14, the conference connects security professionals and provides attendees with critical knowledge and tools to thwart ever-evolving security threats.

Purdy is one of the foremost cybersecurity experts in the U.S., having served as the senior cybersecurity official of the U.S. Government from 2004-2006. He is also a former Department of Homeland Security official, where he helped to form and later lead the National Cyber Security Division (NCSD).

The panel, "Discussion with Huawei's CSO: A Supply Chain Security Case Study," will take place on Nov. 14 at 11:15 a.m. PST in Room 406. During the session, Purdy will discuss how organizations can mitigate, assess and manage supply chain risk from ICT products and services. He will also provide an overview of Huawei's technologies and lessons learned that can be applied to enterprises, including best practices advocated by NIST and others. The panel will be moderated by Craig Spiezle, Founder & Managing Director at AgeLight Digital Trust Advisory Group, who serves as a strategic advisor in the areas of trust, security, privacy and IoT to industry and public sectors.

Purdy said, "Supply chain risk has only increased in recent years as new technologies are adopted and businesses begin to rely on them to keep pace with constantly evolving demands. If risk is not managed proactively, malicious actors can disrupt or taint the supply chain of critical components and technologies. In order to strengthen the effectiveness of controls and security measures and promote resilience, organizations must understand the importance of using risk-based analysis and decision models, and share threat intelligence data. "

For more information on Secure World, visit https://www.secureworldexpo.com.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Press contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / kbradsha@huawei.us