SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active-duty military and veteran households are, on average, better able to afford housing than a typical U.S. household, according to a new Zillow® analysis.
Nationally, it would take 29.6% of the typical household income to pay the median rent – just below the 30% rule of thumb for affordable housing. Active-duty military households would spend 24.9% of their income on that median rent, while a typical household with one or more veterans would spend 20.1%.
The results are similar for homeowners. The typical household in the U.S. would spend 16% of its income on a mortgage payment for the median home, while active-duty military households would spend 13.4% and veterans would spend 10.9%i.
Improving the picture further are Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, which are available to military members and their families. VA loans typically offer lower rates, have more lenient credit requirements and do not require private mortgage insurance. About 77% of active-duty homeowners and 58% of veteran homeowners use VA loansii, which take the share of income spent on mortgage payments down to 12.6% for active-duty households and 10.2% for veterans.
"At a time when housing affordability is a real issue for so many, including public servants like teachers and fire fighters, the outlook is encouraging in much of the country for current and former service members and their families," said Zillow Group Economist Joshua Clark. "Taking advantage of benefits like VA loans can really pay off as well. At current rates, a home buyer would save about $20,000 over the life of a loan on a typical home – and that's before factoring in other benefits of VA loans such as not always requiring a down payment and limits on closing costs."
There are only a few large metro areas where active-duty households have more difficulty affording housing than the population at large. Active-duty households in Seattle, San Diego and Portland typically spend a greater share of their income on mortgage and rent payments than the rest of the metro.
Military households in Florida enjoy the greatest relative affordability compared to their non-military neighbors. The gap in share of income spent on rent between active-duty households and the rest of the population is larger in Miami (15 percentage points), Orlando (11.7) and Tampa (11.3) than any other large U.S. metros.
Veteran homeowners and renters are typically better able to afford housing than non-veterans in each of the 35 largest metro areas in the U.S. Veterans in San Diego have one of the biggest advantages over non-veterans in both rent and mortgage affordability, despite active-duty households in San Diego being worse off than non-military households. This suggests that veterans are often able to transition into higher-paying jobs there once they have completed their military service.
Despite the relative advantage over the general population, the typical rent is still unaffordable for active-duty households in six of the 35 largest metros in the U.S., using the 30% standard. Mortgages are only unaffordable for active-duty military and veteran households in San Jose, the most expensive housing market in the country.
Rent Affordability for Military Households
Metropolitan Area
Median Rent
All Households -
Veteran
Active-Duty
United States
$1,579
29.6%
20.1%
24.9%
New York, NY
$2,271
33.9%
22.0%
29.5%
Los Angeles-Long
$2,591
41.9%
27.0%
35.1%
Chicago, IL
$1,598
26.5%
18.3%
23.6%
Dallas-Fort Worth,
$1,432
24.3%
16.4%
22.4%
Philadelphia, PA
$1,481
24.5%
16.7%
22.9%
Houston, TX
$1,373
24.8%
15.8%
18.5%
Washington, DC
$1,950
22.4%
15.4%
20.6%
Miami-Fort
$1,845
38.9%
22.3%
23.9%
Atlanta, GA
$1,439
25.2%
17.8%
21.6%
Boston, MA
$2,369
31.1%
21.6%
30.0%
San Francisco, CA
$3,150
34.8%
23.7%
33.9%
Detroit, MI
$1,193
23.2%
14.7%
15.1%
Riverside, CA
$1,900
34.6%
22.3%
32.2%
Phoenix, AZ
$1,380
25.4%
17.2%
24.6%
Seattle, WA
$2,005
27.7%
21.1%
35.2%
Minneapolis-St
$1,482
22.0%
18.2%
16.3%
San Diego, CA
$2,489
36.7%
25.8%
42.0%
St. Louis, MO
$997
18.4%
11.8%
13.8%
Tampa, FL
$1,381
30.5%
17.7%
19.1%
Baltimore, MD
$1,596
23.9%
14.1%
19.9%
Denver, CO
$1,764
26.0%
19.3%
23.2%
Pittsburgh, PA
$1,094
21.1%
15.6%
13.8%
Portland, OR
$1,636
25.6%
19.4%
27.9%
Charlotte, NC
$1,308
24.5%
16.4%
19.3%
Sacramento, CA
$1,769
29.6%
19.3%
22.9%
San Antonio, TX
$1,207
24.6%
14.8%
17.2%
Orlando, FL
$1,400
29.2%
18.3%
17.5%
Cincinnati, OH
$1,132
20.9%
13.7%
N/A
Cleveland, OH
$1,059
23.2%
14.5%
N/A
Kansas City, MO
$1,110
20.0%
14.1%
15.4%
Las Vegas, NV
$1,310
25.9%
16.3%
19.4%
Columbus, OH
$1,183
21.0%
15.6%
13.4%
Indianapolis, IN
$1,082
20.7%
15.0%
15.7%
San Jose, CA
$3,308
31.6%
25.1%
N/A
Austin, TX
$1,569
24.4%
18.0%
21.8%
Mortgage Affordability for Military Households
Metropolitan
Median
Median
All Households
Veteran
Active-Duty
United States
$852
$797
16.0%
10.2%
12.6%
New York, NY
$1,655
$1,548
24.7%
15.0%
20.1%
Los Angeles-
$2,434
$2,276
39.3%
23.7%
30.8%
Chicago, IL
$845
$791
14.0%
9.1%
11.7%
Dallas-Fort
$907
$848
15.4%
9.7%
13.3%
Philadelphia,
$870
$813
14.4%
9.2%
12.6%
Houston, TX
$768
$718
13.9%
8.2%
9.7%
Washington,
$1,523
$1,425
17.5%
11.2%
15.0%
Miami-Fort
$1,060
$991
22.4%
12.0%
12.8%
Atlanta, GA
$822
$768
14.4%
9.5%
11.5%
Boston, MA
$1,732
$1,620
22.8%
14.8%
20.5%
San Francisco,
$3,508
$3,281
38.7%
24.7%
35.3%
Detroit, MI
$608
$568
11.8%
7.0%
7.2%
Riverside, CA
$1,385
$1,295
25.2%
15.2%
21.9%
Phoenix, AZ
$997
$933
18.3%
11.6%
16.6%
Seattle, WA
$1,834
$1,715
25.3%
18.1%
30.1%
Minneapolis-St
$1,016
$950
15.1%
11.7%
10.5%
San Diego, CA
$2,211
$2,067
32.6%
21.4%
34.9%
St. Louis, MO
$624
$584
11.5%
6.9%
8.1%
Tampa, FL
$803
$751
17.7%
9.6%
10.4%
Baltimore, MD
$999
$935
15.0%
8.2%
11.7%
Denver, CO
$1,529
$1,430
22.6%
15.6%
18.8%
Pittsburgh, PA
$538
$503
10.4%
7.2%
6.4%
Portland, OR
$1,481
$1,385
23.2%
16.4%
23.6%
Charlotte, NC
$785
$735
14.7%
9.2%
10.8%
Sacramento,
$1,539
$1,439
25.8%
15.7%
18.6%
San Antonio,
$728
$680
14.8%
8.4%
9.7%
Orlando, FL
$895
$837
18.7%
10.9%
10.5%
Cincinnati, OH
$636
$595
11.7%
7.2%
N/A
Cleveland, OH
$547
$511
12.0%
7.0%
N/A
Kansas City,
$716
$669
12.9%
8.5%
9.3%
Las Vegas, NV
$1,045
$977
20.7%
12.2%
14.5%
Columbus, OH
$723
$676
12.9%
8.9%
7.7%
Indianapolis,
$623
$583
11.9%
8.1%
8.4%
San Jose, CA
$4,313
$4,033
41.2%
30.6%
N/A
Austin, TX
$1,165
$1,090
18.1%
12.5%
15.2%
i Mortgage affordability calculations assume a 20% down payment and do not include other costs of owning a home such as property taxes, homeowner's insurance and common homeowner maintenance
ii National Association of Realtors' Veterans and Active Military Home Buyers and Sellers Profile