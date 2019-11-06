SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active-duty military and veteran households are, on average, better able to afford housing than a typical U.S. household, according to a new Zillow® analysis.

Nationally, it would take 29.6% of the typical household income to pay the median rent – just below the 30% rule of thumb for affordable housing. Active-duty military households would spend 24.9% of their income on that median rent, while a typical household with one or more veterans would spend 20.1%.

The results are similar for homeowners. The typical household in the U.S. would spend 16% of its income on a mortgage payment for the median home, while active-duty military households would spend 13.4% and veterans would spend 10.9%i.

Improving the picture further are Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, which are available to military members and their families. VA loans typically offer lower rates, have more lenient credit requirements and do not require private mortgage insurance. About 77% of active-duty homeowners and 58% of veteran homeowners use VA loansii, which take the share of income spent on mortgage payments down to 12.6% for active-duty households and 10.2% for veterans.

"At a time when housing affordability is a real issue for so many, including public servants like teachers and fire fighters, the outlook is encouraging in much of the country for current and former service members and their families," said Zillow Group Economist Joshua Clark. "Taking advantage of benefits like VA loans can really pay off as well. At current rates, a home buyer would save about $20,000 over the life of a loan on a typical home – and that's before factoring in other benefits of VA loans such as not always requiring a down payment and limits on closing costs."

There are only a few large metro areas where active-duty households have more difficulty affording housing than the population at large. Active-duty households in Seattle, San Diego and Portland typically spend a greater share of their income on mortgage and rent payments than the rest of the metro.

Military households in Florida enjoy the greatest relative affordability compared to their non-military neighbors. The gap in share of income spent on rent between active-duty households and the rest of the population is larger in Miami (15 percentage points), Orlando (11.7) and Tampa (11.3) than any other large U.S. metros.

Veteran homeowners and renters are typically better able to afford housing than non-veterans in each of the 35 largest metro areas in the U.S. Veterans in San Diego have one of the biggest advantages over non-veterans in both rent and mortgage affordability, despite active-duty households in San Diego being worse off than non-military households. This suggests that veterans are often able to transition into higher-paying jobs there once they have completed their military service.

Despite the relative advantage over the general population, the typical rent is still unaffordable for active-duty households in six of the 35 largest metros in the U.S., using the 30% standard. Mortgages are only unaffordable for active-duty military and veteran households in San Jose, the most expensive housing market in the country.

Rent Affordability for Military Households Metropolitan Area Median Rent All Households -

Share of Income

on Median Rent Veteran

Households -

Share of Income

on Median Rent Active-Duty

Households -

Share of Income

on Median Rent United States $1,579 29.6% 20.1% 24.9% New York, NY $2,271 33.9% 22.0% 29.5% Los Angeles-Long

Beach-Anaheim,

CA $2,591 41.9% 27.0% 35.1% Chicago, IL $1,598 26.5% 18.3% 23.6% Dallas-Fort Worth,

TX $1,432 24.3% 16.4% 22.4% Philadelphia, PA $1,481 24.5% 16.7% 22.9% Houston, TX $1,373 24.8% 15.8% 18.5% Washington, DC $1,950 22.4% 15.4% 20.6% Miami-Fort

Lauderdale, FL $1,845 38.9% 22.3% 23.9% Atlanta, GA $1,439 25.2% 17.8% 21.6% Boston, MA $2,369 31.1% 21.6% 30.0% San Francisco, CA $3,150 34.8% 23.7% 33.9% Detroit, MI $1,193 23.2% 14.7% 15.1% Riverside, CA $1,900 34.6% 22.3% 32.2% Phoenix, AZ $1,380 25.4% 17.2% 24.6% Seattle, WA $2,005 27.7% 21.1% 35.2% Minneapolis-St

Paul, MN $1,482 22.0% 18.2% 16.3% San Diego, CA $2,489 36.7% 25.8% 42.0% St. Louis, MO $997 18.4% 11.8% 13.8% Tampa, FL $1,381 30.5% 17.7% 19.1% Baltimore, MD $1,596 23.9% 14.1% 19.9% Denver, CO $1,764 26.0% 19.3% 23.2% Pittsburgh, PA $1,094 21.1% 15.6% 13.8% Portland, OR $1,636 25.6% 19.4% 27.9% Charlotte, NC $1,308 24.5% 16.4% 19.3% Sacramento, CA $1,769 29.6% 19.3% 22.9% San Antonio, TX $1,207 24.6% 14.8% 17.2% Orlando, FL $1,400 29.2% 18.3% 17.5% Cincinnati, OH $1,132 20.9% 13.7% N/A Cleveland, OH $1,059 23.2% 14.5% N/A Kansas City, MO $1,110 20.0% 14.1% 15.4% Las Vegas, NV $1,310 25.9% 16.3% 19.4% Columbus, OH $1,183 21.0% 15.6% 13.4% Indianapolis, IN $1,082 20.7% 15.0% 15.7% San Jose, CA $3,308 31.6% 25.1% N/A Austin, TX $1,569 24.4% 18.0% 21.8%

Mortgage Affordability for Military Households Metropolitan

Area Median

Mortgage

Payment

(Standard

Loan) Median

Mortgage

Payment

(VA

Loan) All Households

- Share of

Income on

Median

Mortgage

(Standard

Loan) Veteran

Households -

Share of

Income on

Median

Mortgage (VA

Loan) Active-Duty

Households -

Share of

Income on

Median

Mortgage (VA

Loan) United States $852 $797 16.0% 10.2% 12.6% New York, NY $1,655 $1,548 24.7% 15.0% 20.1% Los Angeles-

Long Beach-

Anaheim, CA $2,434 $2,276 39.3% 23.7% 30.8% Chicago, IL $845 $791 14.0% 9.1% 11.7% Dallas-Fort

Worth, TX $907 $848 15.4% 9.7% 13.3% Philadelphia,

PA $870 $813 14.4% 9.2% 12.6% Houston, TX $768 $718 13.9% 8.2% 9.7% Washington,

DC $1,523 $1,425 17.5% 11.2% 15.0% Miami-Fort

Lauderdale, FL $1,060 $991 22.4% 12.0% 12.8% Atlanta, GA $822 $768 14.4% 9.5% 11.5% Boston, MA $1,732 $1,620 22.8% 14.8% 20.5% San Francisco,

CA $3,508 $3,281 38.7% 24.7% 35.3% Detroit, MI $608 $568 11.8% 7.0% 7.2% Riverside, CA $1,385 $1,295 25.2% 15.2% 21.9% Phoenix, AZ $997 $933 18.3% 11.6% 16.6% Seattle, WA $1,834 $1,715 25.3% 18.1% 30.1% Minneapolis-St

Paul, MN $1,016 $950 15.1% 11.7% 10.5% San Diego, CA $2,211 $2,067 32.6% 21.4% 34.9% St. Louis, MO $624 $584 11.5% 6.9% 8.1% Tampa, FL $803 $751 17.7% 9.6% 10.4% Baltimore, MD $999 $935 15.0% 8.2% 11.7% Denver, CO $1,529 $1,430 22.6% 15.6% 18.8% Pittsburgh, PA $538 $503 10.4% 7.2% 6.4% Portland, OR $1,481 $1,385 23.2% 16.4% 23.6% Charlotte, NC $785 $735 14.7% 9.2% 10.8% Sacramento,

CA $1,539 $1,439 25.8% 15.7% 18.6% San Antonio,

TX $728 $680 14.8% 8.4% 9.7% Orlando, FL $895 $837 18.7% 10.9% 10.5% Cincinnati, OH $636 $595 11.7% 7.2% N/A Cleveland, OH $547 $511 12.0% 7.0% N/A Kansas City,

MO $716 $669 12.9% 8.5% 9.3% Las Vegas, NV $1,045 $977 20.7% 12.2% 14.5% Columbus, OH $723 $676 12.9% 8.9% 7.7% Indianapolis,

IN $623 $583 11.9% 8.1% 8.4% San Jose, CA $4,313 $4,033 41.2% 30.6% N/A Austin, TX $1,165 $1,090 18.1% 12.5% 15.2%

i Mortgage affordability calculations assume a 20% down payment and do not include other costs of owning a home such as property taxes, homeowner's insurance and common homeowner maintenance

ii National Association of Realtors' Veterans and Active Military Home Buyers and Sellers Profile