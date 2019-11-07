SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that reps love, today announced it ranked No. 41 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Highspot's revenue grew 3,172 percent over the last three years.

Highspot leads the sales enablement category with its technology innovation and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Companies across industries and geographies are adopting sales enablement with increasing urgency as go-to-market leaders recognize its impact on revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. The State of Sales Enablement 2019 report found that more than 79 percent of survey respondents have a sales enablement process or practice in place or plan on implementing one this year. This represents a 20 percent year-over-year growth from last year's survey.

"No matter how much technology changes our lives, people want to connect with people," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Our growth is fueled by the way our product enables go-to-market teams to authentically engage with customers. Deliver real value, and your company will grow its value in return."

The recognition from Deloitte continues a banner year for Highspot. The company has achieved the following milestones in 2019 alone:

Doubled Across Primary Business Metrics: Highspot's revenue, customer base and existing customer expansion are all more than doubling year-over-year.

Raised Series D Round: Highspot secured $60 million in Series D funding to fuel global expansion and further extend its product differentiation. ICONIQ Capital led the round, with participation from new investor Sapphire Ventures and all existing investors including Madrona Venture Group, OpenView, Salesforce Ventures and Shasta Ventures.

Delivered Industry-First Technology: The Fall '19 Release introduced the general availability of Highspot's SmartPage™ technology, giving go-to-market teams guidance alongside content so they can have the most effective customer conversations.

Expanded Worldwide: With more than 10 percent of Highspot usage coming from the UK and other European countries, Highspot launched its Europe, Middle East and Africa Headquarters in London. Additionally, Highspot leased a new 55,000 square-foot Seattle waterfront HQ as its employee count doubles year-over-year.

Earned Recognition for Innovation and Company Culture: Highspot continues to be recognized as a top product and workplace around the globe. Recent recognitions include:

Glassdoor's Top 10 Best Places to Work 2019

Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

Seattle Business Magazine's #1 Best Company to Work For

London's Sales Innovation Expo's Best Sales Enablement Platform Award

Sales Innovation Expo's Best Sales Enablement Platform Award GeekWire Awards Finalist for AI Innovation of the Year

Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook, Best Company in Seattle and Company with the Happiest Employees

For more information about Highspot's sales enablement platform or career opportunities, visit www.highspot.com.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement, and actionable analytics. Go-to-market teams use Highspot to deliver a unified buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction, and retention.

