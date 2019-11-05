BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Development (www.fortressdevelopment.com), the company behind luxury condo, hotel and retail development Avenue Bellevue, today released new photos of the model unit for the 224 "Residences" that will fill the project's West Tower. Located on the corner of NE 8th Street and Bellevue Way, the Residences will range from studios, starting at $650K, to two-bedroom homes, starting at $1.3M.

Avenue Bellevue is currently under construction, and these new images of the Residences showcase a fully built-out two-bedroom model unit, which is available for interested buyers to tour. The model unit is located in the new Avenue Bellevue West Tower Presentation Center in downtown Bellevue at 810 102nd Avenue NE.

"I am a longtime Bellevue resident, and I wanted to bring something different to the community. This will be the first development of its kind in Bellevue – and the progressive architecture will change the skyline of the city," said Andy Lakha, CEO and Principal of Fortress Development. "Our West Tower Residences are geared toward professionals, families and individuals who are as passionate as I am about handpicked, luxurious design – and who also want an urban lifestyle in the rapidly changing downtown Bellevue. I would like to extend a personal invitation for interested buyers to come visit our new Presentation Center to learn more and tour this stunning model unit."

All of Avenue Bellevue's luxury homes will feature stunning materials that have been thoughtfully designed by a team of visionaries from across the globe. Homes will feature materials and configurations made from the highest-quality materials:

From the Luca Lanzetta Group (www.lucalanzetta.com):

Ernestomeda (www.ernestomeda.com/en ), which has designed an exclusive line of Italian-made cabinetry called 'The Avenue,' created specifically for the Avenue Bellevue development. Ernestomeda is the first Italian kitchen manufacturer to receive the authoritative "Made in Italy Certification."

), which has designed an exclusive line of Italian-made cabinetry called 'The Avenue,' created specifically for the Avenue Bellevue development. Ernestomeda is the first Italian kitchen manufacturer to receive the authoritative "Made in Italy Certification."

Antoniolupi (www.antoniolupi.it) bathroom layout and designs, as well as top-of-the-line lighting technology and shelving completely produced in Italy where each piece is artistic and tailor-made and combines creativity, innovation and style to suit each resident's needs.

bathroom layout and designs, as well as top-of-the-line lighting technology and shelving completely produced in Italy where each piece is artistic and tailor-made and combines creativity, innovation and style to suit each resident's needs.

Poliform (www.poliform.it/en-us/poliform) custom walk-in closets and adaptive wardrobes, bringing an elevated concept to the sleeping area. Poliform offers advanced and exclusive solutions, essential lines and measured proportions for custom-made configurations.

custom walk-in closets and adaptive wardrobes, bringing an elevated concept to the sleeping area. Poliform offers advanced and exclusive solutions, essential lines and measured proportions for custom-made configurations. Additional design partners:

Gaggenau (www.gaggenau.com/us) appliances, such as stainless steel refrigerators, ovens, stovetops, and wine cabinets, from the renowned global company that has produced exceptional craftwork since 1683; their mix of tailored accents with contemporary designs brings ultra-luxury flair to kitchens.

appliances, such as stainless steel refrigerators, ovens, stovetops, and wine cabinets, from the renowned global company that has produced exceptional craftwork since 1683; their mix of tailored accents with contemporary designs brings ultra-luxury flair to kitchens.

Gessi (www.gessi.com/us) bathroom fixtures and showers that seamlessly integrate into the overall residence design, providing an oasis for wellness. Gessi is the recipient of the prestigious 2018 Designer Kitchen & Bathroom Award for the most innovative designer bathroom product of the year.

Amenities at Avenue Bellevue

Residents of Avenue Bellevue's West Tower will also enjoy amenities at their doorsteps, including a private fitness room equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and spin equipment, free weights and a yoga room, an exclusive residents' lounge designed for socializing and soaking in the vibrant energy of the plaza below, a private dog run, and valet service.

Adding to the amenities of Avenue Bellevue is its Plaza, which connects the two towers. The Plaza has been designed to be a hub for residents, locals and visitors alike to gather with friends and family for elevated food, beverage, shopping and nightlife experiences.

To date, two restaurants have been announced for the Plaza level, Angler (www.anglerrestaurants.com), the sea-life focused restaurant from the three Michelin-star chef Joshua Skenes, as well as BUDDHAzen, a new contemporary Asian themed restaurant from the visionaries behind Buddakan, China Grill and Asia de Cuba. Additional retail, including a fresh market, will be announced in the coming months.

About Avenue Bellevue

Avenue Bellevue is a two-tower mixed-use development currently under construction in Bellevue, Washington. Avenue will include 322 luxury homes, the Pacific Northwest's first-ever InterContinental Hotel, and 85,000 square feet of retail space, including fine dining, nightlife and shopping. Avenue was designed in partnership by Seattle-based, award-winning architecture firms Weber Thompson (www.weberthompson.com) and CollinsWoerman (www.collinswoerman.com), as well as Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) (www.hba.com), the largest hospitality design firm in the world. For more information about Avenue Bellevue, please email info@liveatavenue.com or visit www.liveatavenue.com.

About Fortress Development

Fortress Development is a commercial real estate developer and privately held investment company based in Bellevue, Washington. Founded by Andy Lakha, a Bellevue resident who has been in commercial real estate for more than two decades, Fortress' diverse team brings more than a century of combined experience and a commitment to quality, and to creating homes and communities that matter. For more information, visit www.fortressdevelopment.com.