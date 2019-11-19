BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 42 years with the practice, Dr. Glenn Lux, President and CEO of Allegro Pediatrics (formerly Pediatric Associates), retired this month. He turned over the reins to Brett Vandenberg, the organization's former CFO.

Dr. Lux served as the president of Allegro Pediatrics for 32 years, CEO for 19 years, and as a practicing doctor from 1977 to 2009. He shared, "I see a very bright future for Allegro with Brett at the helm. As always, we are committed to our mission of excellence in pediatric care and proud to remain physician-owned and independent."

Brett Vandenberg started his career in healthcare serving in various positions in our clinics over 20 years ago. After a brief break, he returned to Allegro and spent 13 years as Director of IT, then CIO, and now the current CFO for the last 10 years.

About Allegro Pediatrics

For 52 years, Allegro Pediatrics (formerly Pediatric Associates) has been partnering with families to heal, nurture, and empower each child in their journey to adulthood. With nearly 100 providers in nine neighborhood locations on the Eastside, Allegro offers same-day appointments 365 days of the year and 24-hour nurse phone consultations. AllegroPediatrics.com

