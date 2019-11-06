BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) posted its third quarter 2019 earnings release in the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call today to discuss financial results at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

In addition to the earnings release, a live webcast of the conference call will be available to the public at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

