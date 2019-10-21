BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, today announced that on Friday, October 18, 2019, Judge Renee Marie Bumb for the U.S. District Court of New Jersey ruled that a permanent injunction against Xactware Solutions, Inc. and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRSK) will take effect immediately to protect EagleView's proprietary intellectual property (IP) and prevent Xactware and Verisk's further willful infringement of EagleView's technology.

"The Court's order allows us to connect with new, returning and existing customers whom we are excited to support," said Rishi Daga, CEO of EagleView. "Our commitment to serving all customers with innovative products of the highest quality remains as firm as ever. We are pleased that the Court safeguarded our innovative technologies and halted the Defendants' illegal activities that sought to undermine our business for years."

The Court's order and 39-page opinion detailed that, "[the] Defendants announced in their formal, written business strategy that they viewed EagleView as a 'threat,' and so set out to 'aggressively' erode EagleView's market share and undercut EagleView's prices." This "aggressive business strategy" involved "what the jury found to be willful infringement and unfair competition." Accordingly, the Court's permanent injunction restrains and enjoins the Defendants from, among other things, making, offering to sell, selling, importing and/or using any products made by the infringing processes, including Property Insight, Roof Insight, Geomni Roof, Geomni Property and "any products not more than colorably different" from those products.

Previously on September 26, 2019, EagleView announced a critical legal decision establishing that Xactware and Verisk willfully infringed EagleView's IP. The jury sided with EagleView on every issue and awarded the company $125 million in damages. The patents involved in the case were among the more than 200 in EagleView's portfolio.

Customers who may be impacted by the Court's order for permanent injunction of Property Insight, Roof Insight, Geomni Roof, Geomni Property and Aerial Sketch version 2 are encouraged to contact the EagleView Support page for more information: https://www.eagleview.com/support/.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP, co-counsel, represented EagleView at all levels of litigation and related patent proceedings, including Friday's permanent injunction.

About EagleView

EagleView is transforming the way you work by bringing you the highest level of accuracy in a constantly changing world. EagleView combines computer vision technology with imagery that reveals the finest and most important details to help you identify insights into any location—from anywhere. By delivering timely, comprehensive answers to complex questions, we help professionals across industries improve people's lives and make informed decisions for the present and future. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit eagleview.com and follow @eagleviewtech.

