BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific www.corescientific.com provides accelerated AI computing optimized to the demands of AI and deep learning. Core Scientific's Cloud for Data Scientists™ now also integrates NetApp® ONTAP® AI, built on a verified architecture that combines NVIDIA DGX systems for compute and NetApp AFF systems for storage. NetApp's architecture further extends the Core Scientific solution for AI and machine learning and is included in the Core Scientific AiLab™ for customers to train large models.

Core Scientific is a leader in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes that AI and blockchain are changing the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries.

Core Scientific is an NVIDIA DGX-Ready colocation partner, with extensive try-and-buy options that let enterprises test drive NVIDIA GPU solutions and architectures, and an AI Infrastructure as a service option that lets businesses access NVIDIA DGX powered compute in an affordable Cloud for Data Scientists. As part of this program, ONTAP AI is available to test drive now.

"Businesses can now take advantage of NetApp's innovation in cloud-connected all flash storage systems, and NVIDIA's leadership in AI and GPU computing, with this on-demand ONTAP AI solution," said Santosh Rao, Senior Technical Director, AI & Data Engineering at NetApp. "We are proud to partner with Core Scientific to make available both a test drive and a hosted solution to accelerate AI innovation and productivity.

"Every enterprise wants to use AI to transform their business and gain competitive advantage, but many don't have the data center facilities to support modern AI workloads. Core Scientific's Cloud for Data Scientists, powered by ONTAP AI-as-a-Service gives customers fast, easy access to the high-performance AI infrastructure they need to support their most important work, delivered in an flexible OpEx model." – Charlie Boyle, vice president, general manager, DGX systems, NVIDIA.

Core Scientific has offered its AiLab™ and Cloud for Data Scientists™ as free services for proofs of concept to qualified NetApp customers who are looking to move their AI workloads to the cloud.

Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer for AI at Core Scientific, said, "The AiLab™ provides artificial intelligence and machine learning tools built from the ground up specifically for the needs of data scientists. Using best-in-class hardware and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated software, it is a complete on-demand solution for deep learning customers."

About Core Scientific, https://www.corescientific.com/

Lead by a team that has a 10+ year AI success story, Core Scientific provides custom hosting solutions at scale.