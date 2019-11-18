TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced the official launch of its fifth annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive to benefit families and individuals struggling with homelessness in the Pacific Northwest. Columbia's goal is to exceed $1 million in combined donations since inception of the program through its fifth annual initiative.

Columbia's Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Robbins commented, "Homelessness continues to be a severe crisis throughout the Northwest. In partnering with local shelters and with the help of generous clients and community members, we are doing our part to help ease the pain and suffering of our neighbors in need during the coldest months of the year."

Columbia's Chief Operating Officer Clint Stein added, "Our Warm Hearts Winter Drive has become a foundation for giving at Columbia Bank, not only for the communities we serve, but also for our employees. They look forward to it every year and make a substantial contribution of their time and spirit. Their dedication and commitment to making an impact in helping those in need is inspiring."

This season, Columbia plans to raise $250,000 and collect thousands of new warm winter clothing to support more than 60 local homeless shelters and aid organizations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. That will bring the total funds raised since inception of the program in 2015 to over $1 million.

Duke Paulson, executive director of Tacoma Rescue Mission commented, "The longstanding partnership we have with Columbia supports those experiencing homelessness year-round and not just during the holidays. Columbia's generous support is crucial to the execution of our initiatives on behalf of our many families in need of a place to call home."

"The money and support we receive from Columbia provides more than meals and shelter – it helps people get back on their feet so that they can leave homelessness behind," said Eric Bauer, executive director of Portland Rescue Mission. "We are thankful and proud to be a part of Warm Hearts and wish to acknowledge Columbia Bank for making a profound difference in the lives of those struggling in poverty."

How to Help the Warm Hearts Winter Drive

Employees at all of Columbia Bank's nearly 150 branches are actively engaged in securing cash donations and new warm clothing from clients and community members. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected during the Warm Hearts Winter Drive are donated directly to shelters and relief organizations in the communities where the collections originated. Among the list of over 60 benefiting organizations are the Portland Rescue Mission, Mary's Place of Seattle, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Eugene Mission and Bonner Homeless Transitions in Idaho.

The Warm Hearts Winter Drive accepts cash donations in addition to new winter clothes. Donations can be submitted online at WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com, and both cash and new warm winter clothing can be donated at every Columbia Bank branch across the Northwest. For more information on the list of benefiting organizations in each county, or to make a cash donation, please visit WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Those interested in supporting the Warm Hearts campaign are encouraged to contact 1-877-272-3678 for more information.

About Columbia Bank

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 13th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," and for the 8th consecutive year, Columbia has been ranked as one of the nation's best banks by Forbes. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

