BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, the leader in self-service coin counting, today announced the appointment of FinTech product leader Michael Jack to the position of vice president of products at Coinstar. In this role, Jack will focus on driving company growth through new product innovations, expanding Coinstar's cash to digital product options and supporting continued growth in financial institution and international markets.

"We are very pleased to add Mike to our management team to fill this important position. His background, including leadership roles with Blackhawk Network and MoneyGram, combined with his keen ability to drive growth through innovation makes Mike a perfect fit for Coinstar as we continue to create value for our consumers, retailers and partners," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Jack comes to Coinstar with more than 20 years' management experience with well-respected retail technology and financial services companies. Most recently, he led Blackhawk Network's overall in-store digital strategy. Prior to that, Jack was the general manager for Cardpool at Blackhawk, an omni-channel secondary market for gift cards and head of product and data science at the company. During his term, he led a team that reshaped the company's kiosk and online channels resulting in new partnerships and products and a significant increase in sales. Earlier positions include management roles in product, technology, program management and operations at Nexxo Financial (acquired by MoneyGram), Fireman's Fund Insurance, and Providian Financial.

"Coinstar is a trusted brand with a ubiquitous footprint that continues to be relevant and full of growth opportunity. I'm delighted to join the team," said Jack. "What's exciting are the possibilities for growth through Coinstar's flexible kiosk platform. We're exploring new and innovative ways to address consumer pain points and unlock financial value to benefit not only the end user but our retail customers and partners as well."

In his new role, Jack reports to Coinstar's CEO. As vice president of products, he oversees the product, project management and marketing teams.

Jack holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of North Carolina.

About Coinstar LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With more than 21,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.