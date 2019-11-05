SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBQ Systems today announced that CNA, one of the largest commercial property and casualty insurance companies in the United States, has added small commercial rates on IBQ's Commercial Comparative Rater.

Independent agents are now able to compare CNA's Business Owner Policy (BOP) rates to other carriers active on the IBQ platform, saving time and increasing efficiency with IBQ's single entry solution.

"CNA continues to focus on and invest in the independent agency distribution channel," said Justin Krone, Vice President, Small Business, CNA. "Through this partnership with IBQ Systems, we are supporting our agents and helping them find the best coverage in the quickest and easiest way possible."

"We're thrilled to welcome a carrier of CNA's stature to join our growing platform," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems. "This partnership is a huge win for independent insurance agents, who can rate CNA comparatively, and in turn dramatically improve their commercial workflow."

CNA is the seventh commercial carrier to join the IBQ platform and is the first to use IBQ's Dynamic Question API, mapping defined questions to CNA specific questions. This provides the most accurate possible rates directly to the agent.

For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com/commercial.

ABOUT CNA:

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of assets. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully-integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

Media Contact:

Charlie Hopkins

509.984.1110 ext. 210

228481@email4pr.com