SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

"While we have been quiet in terms of announcements this last quarter we have been exceedingly busy behind the scenes," said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "In the last quarter we have continued to pursue collaboration agreements with established manufacturers and are happy with the progress we are making. Ultimately our goal is to become the mainstream solution to restore fired equipment productivity and to achieve efficient emissions compliance in the environmentally conscious regions of the world. Additionally, we believe that our sensing technologies will further establish ClearSign as a technology provider to the combustion industry and beyond. Recognizing this expanded opportunity, yesterday we announced our name change to ClearSign Technologies Corporation, which we believe is a much better description of the type of company we are today."

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and subsequent to the third quarter of 2019 include:

Rebranded Company name to ClearSign Technologies Corporation : This is the next step in the evolution of the Company and is a better descriptor of what the Company provides, namely, technology solutions. The ClearSign Core ™ technology is an advancement which provides best-in-class NOx emissions while also enhancing performance characteristics. The Company's sensing technologies have diverse applications to a broad group of industries extending beyond those related to industrial combustion.

Loss for the third quarter 2019 was $2.1 million compared to a loss of $2.3 million for the same period of 2018.

Cash and investment resources were about $10 million as of September 30, 2019.

Shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 total 26,704,761.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

