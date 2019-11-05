SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Major League Soccer (MLS) season has been nothing short of thrilling; records were broken, legends said goodbye and new stars emerged. The 2019 MLS Cup promises to cap off the year in a similar fashion, and Captain Morgan wants to help fans join the fun and experience the action up close. As an official partner of MLS and sponsor of the 2019 MLS Cup, the spiced rum is promising up to 10 'Morgans' free tickets for them and up to two friends (21 or over) to watch the Seattle Sounders take on Toronto FC at CenturyLink Field on November 10th.

Anyone of legal drinking age with a first, middle or last name of Morgan* can claim the tickets for their crew by stopping by the southwest corner of the North Lot near Occidental Ave. outside of CenturyLink Field between 9:00AM PST and 11:30AM PST on Sunday, November 10th**. If a lucky Morgan already has tickets to the match, they'll still be able to swap them out for tickets from the Captain.

"The 2019 MLS season is racing to an exciting finish with two of the best clubs that soccer has to offer, and we want to make sure that fans in Seattle are having fun while it happens," said Christina Choi, DIAGEO Senior Vice President, Rum, Gin & Tequila. "We're already thinking about how we can show up even bigger and better for fans next season, but the MLS Cup is the perfect capstone for our first year with the league. Everything we experienced with the fans, the league and our club partners confirmed this is right where we want to be. As we say, there's more fun to be had in 2020!"

This isn't the first time the Captain has stepped up for MLS fans – and it won't be the last. At the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, supporters that were U.S. residents, 21+ and answered in some capacity to 'Morgan' were also able to claim tickets for their own crews to that star-studded match in Orlando. Captain Morgan has had fans on its mind since it became the official spiced rum of MLS and the league's exclusive spirits partner earlier this season.

No Purchase Necessary. Must be 21 or older. Official rules and details for receiving tickets can be found at www.MorganMLSCupContest.com. For more fun from the MLS Cup and all season long next year, follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter. Whether you're taking in the match at the stadium or watching it from the pub with friends, always enjoy Captain Morgan responsibly. Captain's orders!

*As shown on photo ID. Must be legal U.S. resident & otherwise eligible as per Official Rules. Up to a total of 10 'Morgans' and their crews will be selected, for a maximum number of 30 tickets.

**Tickets available while supplies last. Award of tickets subject to verification by independent judges.

