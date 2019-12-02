BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of best-in-class bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced several executive appointments to further support the integration of Astero Bio, SAVSU Technologies, and Custom Biogenic Systems, three companies acquired during 2019.

Aby J. Mathew, PhD, former Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, Dr. Mathew is responsible for integrating the value propositions of the acquired automated thaw, cold chain management and advanced freezer products into the Company's ongoing market education commitment to best bioproduction practices for cell and gene therapies.

Roderick de Greef, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has added the position of Chief Operating Officer. In his expanded role, de Greef is responsible for ensuring financial visibility, and driving manufacturing and operational performance and efficiencies across the enterprise.

Karen Foster, former Vice President, Media Operations, has been appointed Chief Quality Officer. In her expanded role, Foster will utilize her many years of successful implementation of continuous quality improvement initiatives to ensure a consistent customer-focused, data driven quality culture is fostered and maintained for all product lines in BioLife's expanded bioproduction tools portfolio.

Todd Berard, former Vice President, Marketing, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, with global marketing responsibilities including the integration and harmonization of all product brands across the portfolio.

Jim Mathers, former Vice President, Sales, has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. He is responsible for driving the worldwide direct and indirect selling organizations to meet the Company's global revenue targets.

Mike Rice, BioLife President & CEO, commented, "We are critically focused on successfully integrating Astero Bio, SAVSU and Custom Biogenic Systems products into our portfolio and on ensuring our long-standing, customer-recognized commitment to quality is maintained and continually improved across the enterprise. I look forward to working with our executive management team to build BioLife into a much larger, efficiently managed organization."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media are highly valued in the regenerative medicine, biobanking and drug discovery markets. These biopreservation media products are serum-free and protein-free, fully defined, and are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death. Our ThawSTAR® family of automated cell thawing products and evo® cold chain management system can mitigate economic risk for cell and gene therapy developers by reducing the potential of administering a non-viable dose. For more information please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

