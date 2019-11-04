Alaska Airlines partners with Surfline to offer first-ever fare sale powered by ocean waves.

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, surfers everywhere will have one more reason to wish for bigger waves. That's when Alaska Airlines will kick-off "Swell Deals," using dynamic data to generate discounts for surfers and sand-lovers alike. Partnering with global surf forecasting site Surfline, Alaska will discount up to 30% off flights to and from Hawaii based on the height of forecasted waves around the islands. The bigger the waves, the bigger the discount.

"Flyers today have access to so much more information and in turn, are making decisions based on that data," said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of brand and marketing communications. "With the start of surf season in Hawaii, we saw an opportunity to further support our flyers' passions by using the power of data to offer better deals as surf conditions improve."

Surfline will pull data from 14 different locations monitoring minute-by-minute forecasts around the Hawaiian Islands. The subregions for data tracking include: Oahu South Shore, Hawaii Kona, Maui South, Kauai South, Kauai North, Maui West, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Windward Side, Maui North, Hawaii South, Hawaii Hilo, Oahu West Side, Lanai and Molokai.

Between Nov.4 through Nov.8, for travel through Nov.20, Alaska will discount fares based on the following max swell heights tracked by Surfline:

≤10 ft. swells: 10% off

11-15 ft. swells: 15% off

16-20 ft. swells: 20% off

21+ ft. swells: 30% off

The discount will change daily at approximately noon and 5p.m. PST as Alaska gets the latest forecast information from Surfline. Throughout the course of the promotion, the discount level will never drop and can only increase as swells grow.

"This partnership with Alaska Airlines opens the door for surfers everywhere to use our trusted surf reports and forecasting for spontaneous adventure," said Surfline President Ross Garrett. "Surfers are highly traveled wave warriors, and we're sure they'll be scooping up these fares."

This is just a start of how Alaska will use data and experiences to help customers enjoy more of what they love. Today it's catching a wave, tomorrow it may be getting out on the slopes when the powder is fresh.

"By leveraging data, we can give people another reason to get on a flig­­ht, just when they want it most, to enjoy perfect conditions or take that bucket list trip that they might have otherwise missed," added Bowman.

Beach lovers can take advantage of Swell Deals between Nov.4 and Nov.8, for travel through Nov.20. To purchase tickets or find more information on terms and conditions, visit alaskaair.com/swell or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services). Fare restrictions apply.

According to Travel + Leisure, the pre-Thanksgiving November window is a great time to visit the islands, with lower hotel rates and tourist traffic.

Alaska offers over 175 weekly nonstop flights to the four main Hawaiian Islands from the West Coast, with destinations including Kauai, Hawaii Island (Kona), Maui and Oahu. With great connectivity from the West Coast, travelers flying to Hawaii on Alaska can depart in the morning and by lunchtime, soak up the sun.

Like waves, how about waiver? To make sporty travel easier, Alaska waives oversize and overweight fees for sports equipment so guests can fly with their surfboards for just $30 (the price of a regular checked bag). For MVP Gold 75K, MVP Gold, MVP, First Class and Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card holders, this equipment counts toward their free checked baggage allowance.

Alaska prides itself on delivering low fares with great value and genuine, caring service. Onboard, guests can enjoy a three-class cabin, assigned seating, seatback power, comfortable seats and food and drinks crafted with a range of refreshing, bright flavors inspired by West Coast ingredients. With Alaska's inflight entertainment, flyers can watch more than 500 movies and TV shows – all for free on their own devices.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

**Based on Surflines' maximum swell height forecast for Hawaii, November 4-20, 2019.

Swell Deal terms and conditions

The Swell Deal discount is valid between Alaska Airlines cities in the US and Canada (excluding Prudhoe Bay) and Hawaii. Discount does not apply to government-imposed taxes and airport fees. The discount cannot be combined with other promotions. Valid for up to six travelers on the same reservation. Travel is valid between Nov.4 - 20, 2019. Valid for new ticket purchases only. Discount code must be applied towards purchase of ticket by 11:59 p.m. (PT) on Nov. 8, 2019. Not applicable to Mileage Plan award reservations, Alaska Airlines Vacation packages, tour or contract fares. Discount codes may not be sold, bought, bartered, auctioned or collected in bulk. The passenger is responsible for all applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges, including checked baggage fees. Visit alaskaair.com to view complete terms and conditions.